Two held over rape in Tangail

Police arrested a man and one of his accomplices in Tangail yesterday on charges of raping a woman.

Following the arrest, Shahidul Islam Tikka, 50, and his associate Mohammad Khokon, 40, were sent to jail after being produced before a court, police said.

Earlier, the woman's husband filed a case with Ghatail Police Station after returning from work upon receiving a phone call from his wife.

According to the case, Tikka, along with two accomplices, forcibly entered the woman's house on Saturday noon, after which Tikka raped her, said Miah Abu Salam, officer-in-charge of the police station. Tikka's other accomplice, Monir, 23, is currently on the run, said the OC.

The woman was sent to a local hospital for medical tests.