Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Two held over rape in Dhaka

Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent
Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 12:00 AM

Police yesterday arrested two men accused of raping a woman in the capital's Khilkhet area.

"The victim was lured to a house on the pretext of lending money and was raped by two men," said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The incident occurred around 7:15pm on June 14.

The arrestees are Akkas Ali, 44, and Amanullah Bhuiyan, 45.

Quoting Khilkhet police, the DMP official said the woman had approached her neighbour Akkas Ali to borrow Tk 1,000. Akkas took her to the house of his acquaintance, Amanullah Bhuiyan, saying the money would be arranged there.

Once inside the house, the woman was asked to wait in a room while they claimed to arrange the rest of the money. When she entered, the two men allegedly locked the door and raped her.

Around 8:30pm, she managed to force open the door and return home, after which she fell ill.

The woman filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Khilkhet Police Station yesterday.

The two men were arrested from the Barua Parulia area of Khilkhet, the official added.

