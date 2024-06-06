Two held for killing child after rape

Police yesterday arrested two teenagers for raping and killing a three-year-old in Gazipur's Konabari upazila.

The arrestees, aged 16 and 14, are from Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila, said KM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station.

According to the victim's family, the child went missing on Tuesday.

Her body was found in a sack near a house in the upazila's Madhyapara area around 11:00am yesterday, the OC said.

The family filed a case with the police station.

The arrestees confessed to the crime during primary interrogation, the OC said.