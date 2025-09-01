Two held in Bandarban over rape of pregnant woman

Police have arrested two men for raping a pregnant woman in Bandarban's Lama upazila on Sunday night.

The arrestees, Md Faisal, 21, and Md Rabbi, 21, of the upazila, were held yesterday based on a complaint filed by the victim, said police.

The incident took place around 9:00pm-10:00pm in Rupshipara union, police said.

The victim's husband said he was working late on their farm when the incident occurred.

"Taking advantage of my absence, the culprits raped my eight-month pregnant wife," he said, adding that he immediately informed the matter to Lama Police Station's OC.

Officer-in-Charge of Lama Police Station Tofazzal Hossain said, "The victim was rescued and brought to the police station. As her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Lama Upazila Health Complex, where she is now undergoing treatment. The two arrested are in custody and will be produced before court."

Dr Solaiman Hossain, residential medical officer at Lama Upazila Health Complex, told The Daily Star that police brought the pregnant woman, who was reportedly raped, to the hospital around 12 noon today for medical tests and treatment.

"The woman is carrying an eight-month-old fetus. As she is in an advanced stage of pregnancy, there is a risk of sudden complications. For this reason, she has been admitted and is under close observation," he said, adding that samples have been collected for forensic examination.