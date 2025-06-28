Two hacked to death in Pirojpur; one injured

A man and a woman were hacked to death, while another woman was critically injured in an attack in Indurkani upazila of Pirojpur last night.

The deceased were identified as Shahidul Islam Howlader, 50, a member of Ward No 2 of Chandipur union parishad, and his sister-in-law Makuli Begum, 52.

The injured, Shahidul's wife Rehana Parvin, 48, is currently undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.

The attack took place around 11:00pm, near Shahidul's house in Pashchim Char Baleshwar village under the upazila.

Shahidul's daughter said her father was sitting at the bathing ghat of the pond in front of their house when the attack occurred.

She alleged 5-6 men attacked her father with sharp weapons.

"As Rehana and Makuli rushed to save him, the attackers also hacked them mercilessly, resulting in the deaths of Shahidul and Makuli," she said.

The attackers also dismembered Shahidul, according to his daughter.

Rehana, who suffered critical injuries, was first taken to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital before being transferred to Khulna Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Following the incident, Nasrin Jahan, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Pirojpur Sadar circle, visited the crime scene.

"We have identified the accused killers and are working to arrest them," she said.

"Primarily, we have come to know there are many causes behind the murder incident," the ASP said, adding, "After investigation, we will be able to clearly say the reason behind the murders."