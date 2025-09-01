Two girls drown in Atrai River in Dinajpur

Rescue teams recover one body; search for the other continues

Two cousins drowned while bathing in the Atrai River at Madhabghat in Dinajpur's Birganj upazila this morning.

The victims were identified as Rukaia, 10, and Alif Nur, 11.

"Five children went into the river to take a dip around 11:30am. At one stage, Rukaia and Alif were swept away by the strong current," said Md Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Kaharol Police Station.

Firefighters recovered Rukaia's body around 1:30pm at Murshedpur village, about half a kilometre downstream, the OC confirmed.

Md Moslemuddin, acting station officer of Birganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said divers from Rangpur joined the search for Alif later in the afternoon but were hindered by strong currents. "Operations will resume tomorrow morning if the body is not found overnight," he added.