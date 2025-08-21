Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Netrakona
Thu Aug 21, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 08:29 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Two found dead in Netrakona

Thu Aug 21, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 08:29 AM
Our Correspondent, Netrakona
Thu Aug 21, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 08:29 AM

Police recovered the hanging bodies of two men from separate locations in Purbadhala upazila of Netrakona yesterday.

The deceased are Joycharan Biswas, 73, of Agia union, and Borhan Uddin, also known as Billal, 18, of Narandia union.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Purbadhala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Nurul Alam said the bodies were sent to a morgue for autopsy.

According to police sources, Joycharan left home on Tuesday night after arguing with his wife as Tk 65,000 went missing from their house. Neighbours found him hanging on the veranda of a nearby house later at dawn.

Meanwhile, locals spotted Borhan's body hanging from a tree in Jawani village.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ভরা মৌসুমেও ইলিশ আহরণ এত কমছে কেন

‘ঝড়ো হাওয়া আর সাগর উত্তাল থাকায় আগে আগে ফিরতে হচ্ছে। প্রতিবারই ক্ষতির মুখে পড়ছি। তারপরও জাল, জ্বালানি আর বরফ নিয়ে আবার প্রস্তুতি নিচ্ছি—হয়তো এবার ভাগ্য খুললেও খুলতে পারে।’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির বিজয় ঠেকাতে অপকৌশলের আশ্রয় নেবেন না: তারেক রহমান

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে