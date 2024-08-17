Two ex-MPs among 119 sued over killing of schoolboy in Savar

A total of 119 Awami League men were sued in connection with the death of class 10 student Ash-Sabur, who was beat up and shot dead in Savar during anti-discrimination student movement on August 5.

Two former lawmakers of Dhaka-19 Muhammad Saiful Islam and Talukder Tauhid Jang Murad are among the accused.

Sahid Hasan alias Mithu, a cousin of Ash-Sabur, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station around 11:30pm last night.

The accused also include Ashulia Thana Awami League President Farooq Hasan Tuhin, and his father Savar Municipality Mayor Abdul Ghani, Pathalia Union Parishad Chairman Parvez Dewan, Ashulia Union Parishad Chairman Sahabuddin Madbar, Yapur Union Parishad Chairman Sumon Ahmed Bhuiyan former General Secretary of Savar Upazila Awami League Ali Haider and Ashulia Thana Jubo League convener Kabir Hossain Sarkar.

In the case, many unnamed persons were also made accused.

Ash-Sabur, 16, son of Zakir Hosen of Mahadevpur village under Mahadevpur Police Station of Naogaon district, was a ten student of Shaheen School and College at Ashulia's Jamgora area and used to live with his family in Shimultala area in Ashulia.

According to the case statement, Ash-Sabur went to a shop in Bypile around 11:00am on August 5.

Around 2:00pm, the plaintiff of case came to know that his brother's body was lying at Bypile intersection. Hearing the news, he went to the Bypile intersection with locals and found mutilated body lying there.

The case statement also mentioned that he was beaten and shot dead by the cadres of Awami League and its affiliates organisations.