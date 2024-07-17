Two electrocuted in Narsingdi

Two workers were electrocuted and five more injured while installing new poles for Palli Bidyut in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Salam, 29, from Dangapara of Dinajpur; and Jamal Hossain, 50, from Mithapukur of Rangpur.

It was learned that a group of seven electricians working for Sujan Mia was replacing wooden poles with cement ones in Ashrabpur area.

After installing the new poles, the power line was reconnected. However, the workers were electrocuted through a line at the base of the poles, resulting in two deaths and five injuries.

Rezaul Karim, deputy general manager of Raipura Palli Bidyut, said the incident occurred due to negligence of the contractor. OC Safayet Hossain Palash of Raipura Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue.