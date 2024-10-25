Two DU BCL leaders held during exams

Two leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were caught by students and handed over to police while they were sitting for their exams at Dhaka University yesterday.

The students, Hasan Saidy of the Finance department and Kazi Shihabuddin Taimur of the Anthropology department, both residents of Bijoy Ekattor Hall, were apprehended by a group of students at the Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology.

Hasan Saidy is an activist of Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit of BCL, while Taimur is the deputy office secretary of the DU unit of BCL.

The two students, whose role in the violence carried out during July and August is being investigated by the DU's four-member fact-finding committee, had requested the authorities to allow them to sit for their final exams, said DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.

Their exams were arranged on the premises of the university's Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology in Hazaribagh for their safety, said the proctor.

However, near the end of their exams, students at the institute got wind of the fact that the BCL leaders were there and surrounded them.

A DU proctorial mobile team was at the scene already to provide security for the examinees.

The students surrounded the BCL leaders and called the police, who detained the two individuals.

Shahabuddin Shaheen, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, confirmed the detention, saying, "We are interrogating them at the police station and scrutinising the matter. They have not been arrested yet."

Saifuddin Ahmed added, "Police took the two BCL leaders to the station for their safety after being caught by students. We have informed the police about a previous case filed against the two individuals."

The incident took place a day after the government's announcement banning BCL.

The Daily Star spoke to one BCL leader who was also scheduled to appear for an exam at the same venue but did not appear, fearing for his safety. He said there are others like him who are now scared to appear for exams.