Two die in separate elephant attacks in Chattogram

Two people have been killed in separate incidents of elephant attacks in Bairag union under Anwara upazila in Chattogram.

The deceased were identified as Md Dulal, 60, and Rehana Begum, 38. They were residents of the union where the incident took place, police said.

The incidents took place at a house under Guapanchak Ashrayan project and Purba Bairag village.

According to locals, Dulal, along with his wife and five children, lived in a house built under the Ashrayan project. A herd of elephants attacked their house and killed Dulal. The victim was the sole breadwinner in the family, locals said.

They added that elephants' movement in the area increased over the past few years as they came out of the forests in search of foods.

Meanwhile, Rehana Begum died on the spot as an elephant attacked her at Purba Bairag village. The incident took place when she came out of her home around 1:00am.

Monir Hossen, officer in charge of Anwara Police Station, said the bodies were recovered and handed over to the families.

"The administration will help the families," he said.