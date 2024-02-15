Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Two to die for killing man

Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM

A Munshiganj court yesterday sentenced two people to death in a case filed for killing a man named Mohammad Shahabuddin Sheikh in 2020.

Judge Khaleda Yasmin Urmi delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts -- Ilyas Hossain from Sonarang in Tongibari upazila; and Rakibul Islam from Paisa in Louhajong upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The court also sentenced them to life term imprisonment under Section 394 of the Penal Code, said lawyer Sirajul Islam Paltu.

However, it acquitted two other accused -- Kabir Hossain from Aliganj, Narayanganj; and Rakib Madbar from Muktarpur, Munshiganj -- as the charges brought against them could not be proved.

According to the case, Shahabuddin, an auto-rickshaw driver, left home with his vehicle on May 24, 2020.

As he did not return home in the evening, his father Abul Sheikh filed a GD with Tongibari Police Station on May 25.

On May 27, the father came to know that his son was found dead in a bush at Kurmira village in Tongibari.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারি উদ্যোগের প্রভাবে শিগগির মূল্যস্ফীতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে আসবে আশা করছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

সরকার ভোগ্যপণ্যের মূল্য স্বাভাবিক রাখতে সকল প্রকার কার্যক্রম অব্যাহত রেখেছে উল্লেখ করে প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, ‘সরকারি উদ্যোগের প্রভাবে শিগগির মূল্যস্ফীতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে চলে আসবে বলে আশা করছি।'

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

মে মাসে ঘুরে দাঁড়াতে পারে পোশাক রপ্তানি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification