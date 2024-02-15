Two to die for killing man

A Munshiganj court yesterday sentenced two people to death in a case filed for killing a man named Mohammad Shahabuddin Sheikh in 2020.

Judge Khaleda Yasmin Urmi delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts -- Ilyas Hossain from Sonarang in Tongibari upazila; and Rakibul Islam from Paisa in Louhajong upazila.

The court also sentenced them to life term imprisonment under Section 394 of the Penal Code, said lawyer Sirajul Islam Paltu.

However, it acquitted two other accused -- Kabir Hossain from Aliganj, Narayanganj; and Rakib Madbar from Muktarpur, Munshiganj -- as the charges brought against them could not be proved.

According to the case, Shahabuddin, an auto-rickshaw driver, left home with his vehicle on May 24, 2020.

As he did not return home in the evening, his father Abul Sheikh filed a GD with Tongibari Police Station on May 25.

On May 27, the father came to know that his son was found dead in a bush at Kurmira village in Tongibari.