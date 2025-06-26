Two die of dengue, 195 hospitalised in 24hrs

At least two people died of dengue in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 38 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the total deaths, 16 were reported from outside Dhaka.

During the same period, 195 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country, raising the total number of cases to 9,065 so far this year.

Of these, 7,072 cases have been reported from outside the capital.

According to DGHS, 1,032 patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals, including 734 outside Dhaka.