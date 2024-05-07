Two die as bus hits pick-up

Two people were killed after a bus rammed a pick-up in Dhaka's Matuail area earlier yesterday.

One of the deceased was identified as Babul Chisty, 45, driver of the pick-up.

Police said when Babul attempted a U-turn on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Institute of Child and Mother Health around 1:45am, a bus of Tuhin Paribahan rammed into the pick-up.

They died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said SI Abu Sayem of Jatrabari Police Station.

Some passengers of the bus suffered minor injuries as the vehicle veered off the road and landed in a nearby waterbody after hitting the pick-up, he added.