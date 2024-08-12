Two die as bus falls off overpass in Narsingdi

Bangladesh
UNB, Narsingdi
Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:10 AM

Two people were killed and 45 injured when a bus lost control and fell off the overpass in Basail area of Narsingdi yesterday.

The deceased are Nurul Islam, 50, and Nur Uddin, 45.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at night.

With the help of locals, fire service and army personnel, the injured were taken to Narsingdi District Hospital.

Of them, seven were sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital as their condition is critical, said Narsingdi district hospital supervisor Dr ANM Mizanur Rahman.

Nur Uddin succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at DMCH.

