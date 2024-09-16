Two dead, seven injured as bus hits three-wheeler

Two people were killed and seven others injured as a bus rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw on the Pabna-Rajshahi highway in Pabna Sadar upazila yesterday afternoon.

The deceased are Shimul Hossain, 32, and Safar Ali, 35. Both were from Pabna Sadar upazila.

Md Rawshan Ali, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station, said the auto-rickshaw was carrying nine passengers from Dashuria in Ishwardi upazila to Tebunia in Pabna Sadar upazila.

The collision occurred when a Ishwardi-bound Sabbir Paribahan bus hit the auto-rickshaw in the Islam Gati area, killing the two on the spot.

The injured were taken to Pabna 250 Bedded General Hospital. Four of them, who are in critical condition, were later transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The bus driver fled the scene with the vehicle, the OC said.