Two crude bombs 'hurled at Mirza Abbas's house'

One of the bombs exploded, says BNP leader's wife

Two unidentified criminals on a motorbike hurled crude bombs at BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas's residence in the capital's Shahjahanpur area this morning, his wife said.

The incident took palce around 8:00am, said Abbas's wife Afroza Abbas.

Afroza, the president of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, told reporters, "Due to the explosion, our whole house was engulfed in smoke."

Moments later, security personnel of the house rushed to apprehend the attackers but they sped away on the motorcycle, she said.

The security personnel spotted six to eight uniformed policemen on three to four motorbikes and informed them of the incident, after which the law enforcers drove off in the direction of the attackers, she said.

The first bomb detonated with a loud bang, shrouding the house in smoke, while the second bomb remained unexploded.

Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Division police, told The Daily Star, "There was an incident of crude bomb explosion in Shahjahanpur area. On information, police went to the spot and are now investigating.

"We may be able to say clearly what happened there after the investigation," Hayat replied when asked who wee responsible for the attack.