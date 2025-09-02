Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Two cousins drown in Thakurgaon pond

Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Two minors drowned in a pond in Krishnapur village of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Saudia Akhter, 5, and her cousin Aysha Akhter, 5.

Quoting family members, Abdul Hannan, chairman of Rahimanpur Union Parishad, told The Daily Star, "Aysha had come to visit her maternal grandfather's house last week. After having breakfast today, the two girls were playing around the house when they went missing."

Family members found their sandals on the bank of a nearby pond and began searching. Neighbours and relatives later recovered the children from the pond in an unconscious state and rushed them to Thakurgaon General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Officer-in-Charge Sarware Alam Khan of Thakurgaon Police Station confirmed the incident and said an unnatural death case has been filed.

