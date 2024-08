Two cousins drowned in a pond in Keshabpur upazila of Jashore yesterday.

The incident occurred at Hasanpur village. The deceased -- Shakil Hossain, 10, son of Sohag Hossain, and Maliha Khatun, 8, daughter of Mamun Khan, -- were visiting their uncle's house.

Ashrafuzzaman, a member of Hasanpur UP, said the two went to bathe in a pond and drowned.