Two cops hurt in clash with traders

Two police personnel including an inspector were injured in a clash with traders during an eviction drive in Dhaka's Khilgaon area yesterday.

The incident took place around 2:00pm when the police personnel were assisting Dhaka South City Corporation to carry out the drive at Khilgaon Kitchen Market.

Of the injured, Mehedi Hasan, 24, a constable of Public Order Management (East Division), was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with pellet injuries while inspector (operations) of Shahjahanpur Police Station Mahidul Islam was admitted to Central Police Hospital, Dhaka with head injuries, police said.

Sujit Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station, said police went there to provide security during the drive.

As the members of law enforcers reached there, some people became agitated and started throwing brickbats at them. Many threw brick chips from the rooftops of the nearby buildings.

The law enforcers then fired shotgun shells and charged tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Mahidul was injured being hit by a brick chunk, he said.

The OC said they suspected that the shotgun pellets hit the constable's leg when police fired shots to disperse the crowd.

A DSCC official said they carried out the drive to evict the illegal kitchen market.

Apart from the traders, some outsiders took part in the attack, he alleged.