Two cops hurt as AL men snatch accused from custody in Ctg

At least 10 people, including two officers-in-charge (OCs), were injured yesterday when a group of ruling party men attacked police personnel and vandalised their vehicles to snatch an accused in a case filed over a factional clash of Awami League in Anwara upazila of Chattogram on Saturday night.

Of the injured, Karnaphuli Police Station OC Jahir Uddin and Anwara Police Station OC Sohel Ahmed received treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

On Friday, a clash ensued between the followers of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed and current State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan when the two groups brought out separate processions at the same place, welcoming the FY 2024-25 national budget in Anwara Center.

A case was later filed with Karnaphuli Police Station in connection with the incident.

OC Jahir told The Daily Star that the law enforcers from Karnaphuli and Anwara police stations launched a joint drive in the Chaturi-Chowmuhuni area around 11:00pm yesterday and arrested an accused named Mozammel.

Shakila Soltana, deputy commissioner (port zone) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), told reporters that when police arrested the suspect, the ruling party activists interrupted them. At that time, Anwara Upazila Chairman Kazi Mozammel Hoque appeared at the scene. Due to his presence, the activists snatched the suspect from police custody.

The DC said OCs of Anwara and Karnaphuli police stations and some others were injured in the attack. OC Jahir sustained serious injuries to his hand and several parts of his body from the brick attacks.

To control the situation, police fired five to six blank shots, the DC added.

However, the correspondent could not reach Kazi Mozammel for his comments, despite repeated phone calls.