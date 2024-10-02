Two children killed in Jashore, Gazipur road accidents

Two children, aged eight and 10, have been killed in separate road accidents in Jashore and Gazipur

Afroja Khatun, 8, daughter of Ariful Islam, was killed after being hit by an ambulance in Chowagacha upazila of Jashore on Chougacha-Kotchandpur road around 8:00am, according to police.

Citing eyewitnesses and hospital sources, Chougacha Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said the ambulance was transporting a patient from Jhenidah's Kotchandpur upazila to Jashore.

Afroja was hit by the vehicle when she was running across the road near a mosque at Tajbijpur village.

She was immediately taken to a Chowagacha hospital in the same ambulance, but the on-duty doctor, Zulkar Hossain, declared her "brought dead".

The ambulance driver fled the scene after learning of the child's death, the OC added.

Legal action is currently underway in this regard, said the OC.

In Gazipur, Sohag Babu, 12, was killed and another injured after they were hit by a microbus at Chandana intersection on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 9:00pm yesterday, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Ashok Kumar Barman.

Sohag Babu hailed from Narail village in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district.

The injured, Rashed, 17, lived with Sohag in the Bhogra area of Gazipur city.

Basan Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Dulal Chandra said that the two were crossing the highway when a Dhaka-bound microbus ran them over.

Sohag died on the spot while Rashed, 17, was rushed to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital by locals, the SI said.

The driver of the microbus fled the scene, police said.