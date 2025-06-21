Two children found dead in septic tank in Feni

Two schoolchildren were found dead inside the septic tank of an under-construction building in Chhagalnaiya upazila of Feni yesterday evening.

The victims were Faisal Farabi, 9, son of Qatar expatriate Iqbal Hossain of Purbo Shilua village in Pathannagar union, and Shakhawat Jahan Lihan, 8, son of Dubai expatriate Shamsul Haque of Durgapur village in Gopal union.

Both families currently live in a rented house in the Satbaria area of the same upazila.

The children were classmates in class two at a local primary school, police said.

Farabi's father told reporters that his son went out to play in the evening and did not return.

After hours of searching, around 9:30pm, one of his sandals was found near the septic tank of a nearby under-construction building in Satbaria.

With the help of Chhagalnaiya police, both children were recovered from the tank and rushed to Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

Inspector (Investigation) Salah Uddin Rashed of Chhagalnaiya Police Station confirmed the deaths.

He said the bodies will be sent to Feni Sadar General Hospital for a post-mortem examination and that legal procedures are underway.