Two children drown in Sitakunda

Two children drowned in the Bay this while offering puja in Chattogram's Sitakunda this afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Bara Kumira Ghatghar sea coast in Kumira union.

The deceased are Khushi Jal Das, 12, daughter of Anil Das, and Kishori Das, 9, daughter of Rana Das, residents of Anil Sardar's house in the fishermen's neighbourhood.

According to locals, the fishermen and their family members had gathered at Kumira-Sandwip ferry terminal around 9:00am to bathe in the sea as part of Ganga Puja rituals.

Two of the children went missing in the water during the time.

After a search, some fishermen recovered their bodies around noon.

Khushi's father Anil Das said, "My daughter went to perform Ganga puja with other children. Everyone returned but my daughter and another child didn't. After three hours, their bodies were recovered."

Abdullah Al Mamun, senior station officer of Kumira Fire Service, said, "We received information in the afternoon that two children had gone missing in the sea. We went to the spot with our unit and learned the fishermen had recovered the bodies."