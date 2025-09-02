Two children drown in Shariatpur pond, another in critical condition

The rescued is being treated at the Upazila Health Complex

Two children drowned while another was rescued after falling into a pond in Madbor Kandi village under Uttar Tarabunia union in Shariatpur's Bhedarganj upazila today.

The deceased were identified as Imon Hossain, 5, and Tawhid, 5. The rescued child, Jannat, 3, is undergoing treatment at Bhedarganj Upazila Health Complex, said Sakhipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Obaidul Haque.

Quoting locals, the OC said the children went to the pond around 12:30pm while playing near the Madbor Kandi government housing project. When they did not return, family members started searching for them.

Soon after, villagers found one child's body floating in the water. They later recovered another body, while Jannat was found unconscious near the pond's edge and rushed to the hospital, he added.

Police visited the spot and handed over the bodies to the families after completing legal formalities, the OC said.