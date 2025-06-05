Two children drown in pond in Narail

Two children drowned in a pond adjacent to their home in Kalia upazila of Narail yesterday.

The deceased were cousins, identified as 22-month-old Rahad Sheikh, son of Saudi Arabia expatriate Shimul Sheikh, and his paternal cousin Rihan Sheikh, 21-month-old son of Riaz Sheikh. They were from Atlia village in the upazila.

Locals said the children were playing in the yard around 9:00am. At one stage, they went missing and around 10:00am, they were found floating in a pond next to their home.

They were rushed to Narail Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Kalia Police Station, confirmed the deaths.