Two children drown in pond in Narail

The deceased were cousins

Two children drowned in a pond adjacent to their home in Kalia upazila of Narail today.

The deceased were cousins, identified as 22-month-old Rahad Sheikh, son of Saudi Arabia expatriate Shimul Sheikh, and his paternal cousin Rihan Sheikh, 21-month-old son of Riaz Sheikh. Both were residents of Atlia village in the upazila.

Locals said the children were playing in the yard around 9:00am while their mothers were busy with household chores. When the children were no longer visible in the courtyard, family members began searching for them.

Around 10:00am, the children were found floating in a pond next to their home, locals added.

They were rushed to Narail Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Shafi Sheikh, the children's grandfather, said, "I was out of the house. Around 10:00am, a neighbour called and asked me to come home immediately. When I arrived, I saw that both my grandsons had drowned. My home is empty now."

Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Kalia Police Station, confirmed the deaths and said a police team was sent to the scene.

"Further legal procedures are being followed," he added.