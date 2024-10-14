Two children drown in Manikganj

Bangladesh
Photo: Collected

Two children drowned in a ditch in Khorosatai village under Dighi union of Manikganj Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The victims, Sneha Akter, 8, daughter of Rafiqul Sarkar from Khorosatai, and Anha Akter, 7, daughter of Babu Gazi from Kagzinagar village, were class one students at a local madrasa.

According to a neighbour, the two friends went to pick flowers near a pond after returning home from the madrasa. They drowned in the ditch at one point. Locals rescued them and rushed them to Manikganj Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Manikganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Aman Ullah said police were dispatched to the scene after receiving information from locals.

He added that further details would be known after an investigation.

