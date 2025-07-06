Two children drown in Gazipur pond

Two children drowned in Konabari area under Gazipur City Corporation this afternoon.

The incident took place around 11:50am in a pond next to the central Eidgah ground of Ward-8 in Konabari.

The identities of the deceased children were not immediately known.

Local grocer Kajal Mia, 35, said the two children had been missing since morning. After an extensive search, family members and locals found their bodies floating in the pond. They were quickly rescued but could not be saved, he said.

At 12:30pm, Konabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Salahuddin told The Daily Star that the children drowned while taking a bath in the pond.

"The children's bodies have been recovered. An autopsy report is being prepared after recovery. The bodies will be sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur," he said.

Saiful Islam, in-charge of Konabari Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "Had we been informed in time, we could have quickly participated in the rescue operation and cooperated."