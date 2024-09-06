Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 6, 2024 09:32 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 09:34 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Two children die from snakebites

Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 6, 2024 09:32 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 09:34 PM

In separate incidents, two children died from snakebites in Yakubpur and Syedpur villages under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila early today.

The victims are Aditya, 7, a second-grader from Yakubpur village, and Jannat, 12, a seventh-grader from Syedpur village.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Both Aditya and Jannat were sleeping when they were bitten by snakes, according to family sources, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

Aditya was rushed to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, from where he was referred to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital. He passed away on the way.

Jannat died on the way to be taken to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

বন্যায় ধানের আবাদ ও উৎপাদন কমতে পারে

চালের বর্তমান দাম এক বছর আগের তুলনায়ও বেশি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

এ মুহূর্তে রাজনৈতিক দল করে ক্ষমতার প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় লিপ্ত হতে চাই না: নাহিদ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification