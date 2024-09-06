Two children die from snakebites

In separate incidents, two children died from snakebites in Yakubpur and Syedpur villages under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila early today.

The victims are Aditya, 7, a second-grader from Yakubpur village, and Jannat, 12, a seventh-grader from Syedpur village.

Both Aditya and Jannat were sleeping when they were bitten by snakes, according to family sources, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

Aditya was rushed to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, from where he was referred to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital. He passed away on the way.

Jannat died on the way to be taken to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital.