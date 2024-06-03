Bangladesh
Two children die in road accidents

Star Report
Two children were killed in road accidents in two districts yesterday.

In Rangpur, a four-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured as a truck ran them over at Hajirhat.

The deceased is Shefa Akter, 4, daughter of Saddam Hossain of Sadar upazila. The injured -- Bilkis Begum -- received treatment at a hospital.

The accident happened when Bilkis was taking Shefa to a grocery shop, said OC Rajib Bosoniya of Hajirhat Police Station.

In Thakurgaon, a four-year-old boy was killed as an easy bike hit him while he was crossing a road at Shingia village in Sadar upazila.

Abdullah Al Mamun, 4, son of Rabiul Islam from the village, was declared dead at Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, said police.

