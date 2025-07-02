Two canals recovered from encroachment

The local administrations have recovered two important canals from illegal encroachment after decades in Tangail.

The Bhuapur upazila administration recovered the Pashchim Bhuapur-Shialkhol canal, the only means of drainage for Bhuapur Municipality, after being illegally occupied 50 years.

The move is expected to mitigate the town's waterlogging woes by improving drainage during monsoon.

"The canal used to connect to the Lauhajang river and flow through Pashchim [west] Bhuapur through Biramdi to Shialkhol market, which was once a busy commercial river port. Goods used to be transported to the market through large cargo boats navigating the canal. However, illegal encroachment on both banks and construction of numerous establishments on the canal's land over the decades shrank the canal, leaving its waterway no longer viable for navigation," said Ashraf Ali, 75, a local resident.

"As a result, during minor floods or heavy rains, several neighborhoods in the town suffered from waterlogging, especially Ghatandi, Faslandi, and Bhuapur Bazar areas," he added.

Local environmentalists have long alleged political involvement behind the unchecked encroachment of the canal.

Recently, the Bhuapur Upazila Administration took the initiative to recover the canal from encroachment. Sharifa Haque, deputy commissioner of Tangail, officially inaugurated excavation of the canal on June 2.

Meanwhile, Ghatail Upazila Administration recovered a 1.5km canal connecting the Chitai river in Panjana village of Deulabari union from illegal grabbing after around 20 years.

Some unscrupulous residents grabbed the canal for long and filled it up for their use, choking its flow, adversely affecting the irrigation of arable lands in the area, local fisheries, as well as its ability to drain away excess water during the monsoon.

As a result, about 800 people on both sides were affected, said locals.

Enamul Haque, project implementation officer in Ghatail upazila, said with the cooperation of the upazila administration, necessary arrangements were made to excavate the canal to restore its water flow.

Rahima Begum, 70, from Panjana village said reviving the canal has solved the longstanding irrigation problem.

Ghatail Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abu Sayeed said legal action will be taken if anyone tries to occupy the canal again.

Tangail DC Sharifa Haque said such development work will continue.