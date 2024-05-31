Two books on architectural approach launched

Architect Kashef Chowdhury has published two books showcasing his philosophy with architectural designs for urban spaces and for sustainability amid rising sea levels due to climate change.

The book, "The Consciousness of Place", is a collection of Kashef's lectures on architecture illustrated with 52 photographs, with focus on significance of architecture to connect us to nature and liberate us from hectic urban life.

The second book, "Rising Oceans and The Spaces That Care", is a collection of 146 images and illustrations and 26 plans, as well as articles by Kashef Chowdhury, Niklaus Graber, Tanja C Vollmer, and Gemma Koppen. The photos are taken by Hélène Binet, said a press release.

The book highlights the Friendship Hospital in southern Bangladesh, designed by Kashef Chowdhury and awarded the 2022 RIBA International Prize, as a pioneering feat of architectural design seeking new sustainable approaches to climatic and social challenges of the design and construction process in one of the world's most climate-affected regions, it added.

Kashef's work also previously won the 2016 Aga Khan Award for Architecture.