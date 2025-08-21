Two bodies recovered in Netrokona in a day

Police recovered the bodies of two men from separate locations in Kendua upazila of Netrokona yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Islam, 32, of Dholiakona village under Nowpara union, and Nuruzzaman, 35, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver from Pachhar Borobari village under the same union.

The bodies were found at different times throughout the day.

Kendua Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman said the bodies were sent to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. "Further legal steps will be taken once the autopsy reports are available," he said.

A murder case was filed with Kendua Police Station today over Nuruzzaman's death, while an unnatural death case was filed over Shafiqul's, the OC added.

According to the case details, Shafiqul's body was found hanging from a tree near his house around 8:30pm yesterday. Locals spotted the body and informed police, who later recovered it.

Earlier in the morning, Nuruzzaman's body was recovered from beside the Adampur-Dulli road. Police suspect that miscreants stabbed him to death and dumped the body by the road.