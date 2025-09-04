Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Two bodies recovered from Lohalia river

Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM

Police recovered bodies of two men from the Lohalia river in Patuakhali yesterday.

The deceased are Tuhin Hawlader, 25, a resident of Patuakhali municipality, and Rezaul, 28, an auto-rickshaw driver in the area, said Patuakhali''s Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Imtiaz Ahmed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also said, "Both bodies have been sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. Investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding their deaths."

OC Imtiaz said that Rezaul left home with his vehicle Monday morning but did not return. That night, police recovered his vehicle from Kashipur road and his body was found in the river yesterday morning, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মহেশখালী-মাতারবাড়ীতে নতুন শহরের জন্ম হবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

সমুদ্রই হবে বিশ্বের পথে আমাদের মহাসড়ক।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রীদের নিয়ে ছাত্রদল নেতার আপত্তিকর মন্তব্য, কারণ দর্শানোর নোটিশ দেবে রাবি প্রশাসন

৫১ মিনিট আগে