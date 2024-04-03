Two Bangladeshis injured in BSF firing on Benapole border

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot by Indian Border security Force (BSF) on Daulatpur border under Benapole Police Station in Jashore last night.

The Injured were identified as Babu Mia, 25, and Dalim Hossain, 27, of Daulatpur village in Benapole.

Commanding Officer of BGB Battalion-21 Lt Col Mohammad Khurshid Anwar said Babu and Dalim tried to enter India illegally through Daulatpur border when members of India's Kaliani BSF camp opened fire, leaving them injured.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh rescued the duo and took them to BGB camp, the BGB official said.

Later, they were arrested and taken to Navaron Health Complex for treatment.

They will be handed over to Benapole Port Police Station after treatment.