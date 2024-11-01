Twins drown in Chandpur pond

Twin siblings drowned in a pond at Matlab Dakshin upazila of Chandpur yesterday.

The victims were Jubaid and Junaid, son of Sharif Khan of Bohori village, said Dr Mozammel of Chandpur Government General Hospital.

They were five years old.

The incident happened around noon when they were playing near a pond in Bohori village under Upadi Uttar Union of the upazila.

According to family members, the boys had just returned from school and were playing near the pond.

Witnesses said family members found the twins floating in the pond and rushed them to Chandpur General Hospital where the doctors declared them dead upon arrival.