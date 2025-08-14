Twenty collect nomination forms for Ducsu polls

A total of 20 candidates have collected nomination papers for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election over the past two days.

Thirteen of them collected papers yesterday, while seven did so on Tuesday.

Chief Returning Officer Prof Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin disclosed the information during a press briefing in front of the Chief Returning Officer's office at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building yesterday.

Of the 20, five are vying for the post of vice president (VP) -- three of them collected their papers yesterday and two on Tuesday -- while the remaining are contesting for other positions.

Responding to journalists' queries, the CRO said objections raised by student organisations regarding the posts of president and treasurer of Ducsu have been resolved as per the constitution, leaving no scope for the commission to intervene further.

It also said no complaints regarding violations of the electoral code of conduct have been received against any candidate so far.