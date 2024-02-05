Twelve out of fifty JS bodies formed

Twelve out of the total 50 standing committees of the 12th parliament were formed yesterday, the second day of its first session.

Eleven of those committees will be headed by Awami League lawmakers while Jatiyo Party MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmed will spearhead the Public Accounts (PA) Committee.

Sources in the parliament secretariat said this is for the second time that any lawmaker from the opposition was made chairman of a PA committee in the country's parliamentary history. It is considered one of the most significant parliamentary standing committees.

Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton placed the names of chiefs and members of the standing committees following approval by the Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Jatiya Sangsad later unanimously formed the standing committees. Besides, a former principal secretary to the Prime Minister and first time MP, Abul Kamal Azad was made chief of committee on Public Undertakings.