Bangladesh
STAFF CORRESPONDENT, Ctg
Thu May 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Twelve boats capsize due to nor’wester

STAFF CORRESPONDENT, Ctg
Thu May 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:05 AM

At least 12 boats capsized near Moheshkhali, Banshkhali, and Anwara at the Bay of Bengal due to a nor'wester yesterday morning. Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued 26 boatmen who were adrift in the bay after the boats capsized.

Around 30 boats left Kutubdia for Chattogram, which faced the storm around 8:30am, said Coast Guard media officer Lt Commander Suaib Bikash.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said they had no information on any boatmen being missing, as some local trawlers claimed to have rescued several floating boatmen.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাত দেশের অর্থনীতিতে প্রভাব ফেলতে পারে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাতের আশঙ্কার বিষয়ে সব মন্ত্রণালয় ও বিভাগকে নির্দেশনা দেওয়া হয়েছে বলেও জানান প্রধানমন্ত্রী।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রাণহানি নেই নির্বাচনে, এটাকে শান্তিপূর্ণই বলতে হবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification