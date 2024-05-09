Twelve boats capsize due to nor’wester

At least 12 boats capsized near Moheshkhali, Banshkhali, and Anwara at the Bay of Bengal due to a nor'wester yesterday morning. Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued 26 boatmen who were adrift in the bay after the boats capsized.

Around 30 boats left Kutubdia for Chattogram, which faced the storm around 8:30am, said Coast Guard media officer Lt Commander Suaib Bikash.

He said they had no information on any boatmen being missing, as some local trawlers claimed to have rescued several floating boatmen.