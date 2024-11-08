TV channel owners’ association election held

The 8th annual general meeting of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) was held on November 6 at a city hotel.

Anjan Chowdhury, president of ATCO and managing director of Maasranga TV, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

After the AGM, 15 members were elected as the board of directors. They are Anjan Chowdhury, Mohammad Mosaddak Ali (NTV), Mostafa Kamal (Ekattor TV), Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury (DBC News), Abdul Haque (Bangla Vision), Arif Hasan (Desh TV), Zahiruddin Mahmud Mamun (Channel-i), Md Jasim Uddin (RTV), Md Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul (Asian TV), Tipu Alam Milon (Boishakhi TV), Kazi Zahedul Hasan (Deepto TV), Abdus Salam (ETV), Navidul Huq (Nagarik TV), Md Hasan (Somoy TV), Safwan Sobhan (T Sports).

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was elected as vice president, Arif Hasan as general secretary, and Zahiruddin Mahmud Mamun as treasurer.

As two candidates got equal number of votes for the post of president, the election commissioner will hold the polls for the post later. By that time, the current President Anjan Chowdhury will remain in charge.