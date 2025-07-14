Turning life around with duck farming

Shukkur Ali's life once revolved around hardship and uncertainty.

Forced to leave school early due to financial strains, he spent years unemployed, unsure of how to support himself or his family and struggling to make both ends meet.

But everything changed when the 38-year-old man, originally from Khanchepara village in Sreebordi upazila of Sherpur, took a chance and ventured into duck farming.

In 2018, using a small amount of family savings, Shukkur began rearing 15 chickens and 20 ducks. Over time, his focus shifted entirely to ducks -- particularly the Beijing breed, known for its high egg-laying capacity -- and his venture began to grow.

Shukkur now runs three floating duck farms with a hatchery under a bridge on the Dashani River in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila. He currently rears around 30,000 ducks and earns approximately Tk 1.5 lakh each month by selling eggs and ducklings.

During a recent visit, hundreds of ducks could be seen swimming in netted enclosures in the river. At night, they rest in floating sheds made of bamboo and tin. His farms and hatchery now employ about 20 people.

"Beijing ducks lay eggs for up to a year and a half," Shukkur said. "I also supply ducklings across the country from my hatchery. Each duckling sells for Tk 120 to Tk 130."

"Duck farming once used to be quite profitable. At one point I was earning around Tk 2 lakh monthly. However, with rising feed prices and increased wages, the profit margin has declined slightly," he also said.

Shukkur, however, remains optimistic. "Duck farming can create a livelihood for many unemployed youths and create jobs for others," he said.

Locals have only praise for Shukkur's endeavour.

"He's a true example for youths who are looking for a way to break the curse of unemployment," said M Shaheen Al Amin, a local.

Sadia Afrin, upazila livestock officer in Bakshiganj, said floating duck farms are promising because ducks are less prone to disease. "We provide Shukkur with the necessary guidance," she added.