Turn child labour policy into a law

Demand speakers at event

The policy on child labour should be formulated into a law, said 12 eminent citizens at an event yesterday.

They also said the age limit for employing children in labour should be increased to 18 from 14.

They said this while speaking at a press conference, seeking a fair, impartial, and speedy investigation into the death of teen house help Preeti Urang, who died after falling from The Daily Star's former executive editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque's flat on February 6.

They urged the government to lower the age of children protected under the welfare policy for domestic workers from 14 to 18.

Shamsul Huda, executive director of the Association for Land Reform and Development, on behalf of the group, also called for prompt enforcement of the court's 2017 directive to establish monitoring cells nationwide to safeguard the rights of domestic workers.