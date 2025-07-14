‘Tunda Babu’ behind bars, but fear still haunts

Many residents flee Haddipatti in Darus Salam fearing retaliation

Gripped by fear, many residents of Haddipatti in Dhaka's Darus Salam area have fled their homes, even after the arrest of a notorious gang leader, Babu Khan -- locally known as "Tunda Babu".

Locals say the arrest has done little to ease their fears, as the threat of retaliation still looms.

Babu was arrested on July 2 in Narail by the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab). According to Rab, he has long been involved in extortion, mugging, land grabbing, drug dealing, and armed robbery in Mohammadpur and surrounding areas.

He operated under the command of Kobzikata Group's ringleader, Anwar alias Kobzikata Anwar, one of Mohammadpur's most feared criminals, Rab added.

Haddipatti, a canal-side neighbourhood somewhat detached from the main residential zones -- Adabor and Gabtoli -- is home to around 500 families.

Residents, mostly from low-income backgrounds, said the area has 38 houses, most of which are now empty following the killing of two of Babu's associates on May 31.

They alleged that Babu's men had been roaming the area with machetes for months -- mugging pedestrians and harassing women.

On May 30, locals detained two of Babu's men with drugs and handed them over to police. The next day, gang members attacked homes and shops in retaliation. In response, a mosque announcement drew around 200 residents, who caught two gang members and beat them to death.

"Fifty families used to live in this two-storey house called Majumdar Villa. After that incident, all of them fled," said Alauddin, a nearby grocer. "I used to sell Tk 8,000 to Tk 10,000 a day. Now it's barely Tk 2,000. Over 75 percent of the houses are empty."

According to Rab, Babu led a teen gang that mugged people during the daytime, and when it was dark, they robbed houses and apartments. They also intercepted vehicles to loot passengers and trafficked drugs across several neighbourhoods.

Babu was previously arrested on February 24 but released on bail on May 5. Locals said he resumed criminal activities shortly afterwards and began threatening residents over the deaths of his associates.

"I used to work at night," said Abu Kalam Azad, 45, a construction worker. "But it's too risky now to stay out after dark. So, I've switched to daytime work."

Residents said Babu and his gang returned after his release, vandalised shops, and broke CCTV cameras.

Faridul Islam, manager of a three-storey building, told this correspondent earlier this month that they had 40 families there, but now only eight remain.

"About 10 days ago, Tunda Babu came with his gang and said the locals had caused him losses. He told us, 'I'm giving you a chance -- you'll have to pay me back,'" he said.

"The locals are terrified," said Morjina Begum, a resident of 13 years. "A few days ago, they held a knife to a grocer's throat, demanding to know who handed their men to police and who killed Babu's associates."

"It's a relief he's in jail now, but even when he was in jail before, his gang kept spreading terror. We're afraid they'll take revenge," she added.

Rab said Babu admitted during initial interrogation that he worked closely with Kobzikata Anwar and operated under his orders, using teenage gang members for various crimes.

Anwar is now behind bars.

Over 10 cases -- including murder, attempted murder, robbery, mugging, and theft -- have been filed against him at several police stations in Dhaka.

Speaking to The Daily Star recently, Lt Col Khalidul Haq Hawlader, commanding officer of Rab-2, said, "Babu's gang reigned through fear. We've handed him over to the police and requested that he be kept in detention for a long time."

When asked about locals fleeing the area out of fear, he said, "The situation has improved since Babu's arrest.. We expect the residents will return to the locality soon."