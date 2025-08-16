Tularampur Bazar: Demand for dinghy boats rises in Narail

As dawn breaks over Tularampur Bazar in Narail Sadar upazila, the quiet gives way to the creak of wooden hulls and the murmur of bargaining voices. Craftsmen arrive one by one, unloading handmade dinghies from vehicles and lining them neatly under the sprawling shade of an old rain tree. Some add the final touches with a chisel, while others lean in to negotiate with buyers.

This vibrant rural market is held twice a week -- on Fridays and Mondays -- throughout the monsoon.

From early morning until midday, traders from nearby villages and distant districts gather to buy and sell a traditional watercraft known locally as the taler donga, or palm tree dinghy.

Shorter and more slender than regular boats, these dinghies are made from mature palm trees, a craft passed down through generations in Char-Shalikha village.

"Our people have been making dongas for a very long time," said artisan Sojib, a second-generation craftsman. "We travel to different areas to buy palm trees, hire workers to cut and shape them, then bring the finished dinghies to Tularampur."

A single palm tree yields two dinghies and takes four craftsmen a full day to complete. "Depending on quality, we pay three to five thousand taka for a tree," said carpenter Nazrul Sheikh. "After expenses, we earn about two to three thousand taka per dinghy. This year, demand is good because of rising water levels."

"A high-quality donga sells for between six and thirteen thousand taka and can last 11 to 14 years," said seller Yadul Sheikh. "Lower-quality ones cost four to five thousand and last no more than six years."

These palm dinghies are an essential mode of transport in shallow, still waters. Locals use them for fishing, harvesting water lilies, transporting paddy and jute, or collecting snails.

Buyers come from far beyond Narail. "Our house is between a river and a wetland," said Ramesh Halder from Gopalganj. "I'm looking for a boat for fishing. Prices seem a bit high, but if I find one I like, I'll take it."

Mohon Biswas, who bought a dinghy for Tk 12,000, added, "I'll use it to feed fish and collect snails from my enclosure. Transporting it home will cost me another thousand."

According to BISIC's Narail district office, over 100 families in Char-Shalikha are involved in donga-making. "If they need assistance, we will provide them technical as well as all types of support to keep the craft alive," said its Deputy Manager Solaiman Hossain.