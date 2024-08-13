Try Hasina in int’l crimes tribunal

Demand student leaders, call for ban on student politics

Leaders of the students against discrimination platform yesterday demanded that the government file a case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates in the International Crimes Tribunal for "killing students and people".

They came up with the demand at a protest rally organised at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

They also demanded a ban on organisation-based student politics on all campuses, citing various terrorist activities of Chhatra League in the educational institutions.

Criticising the advisers of the interim government, coordinator Hasnat Abdullah said, "We had seen the advisers talking about rehabilitating the murderers [Sheikh Hasina and other AL leaders]. We want to remind these advisers that you have come to power through the student-people uprising."

"We will not hesitate to oust you just the way we made you advisers," he warned.

Hasnat also said those who want to rehabilitate AL in this country will be resisted by the students and people.

Addressing the media, he said, "We have a cordial relationship with the media. The role of media in making our movement global is undeniable. But we can see that some media are trying to rehabilitate those fallen. We urge the media to realise the people's pulse."

Speaking at the event, Akhter Hossen, former social welfare secretary of Dhaka University Central Students' Union and convener of Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti, said, "Sheikh Hasina has fled the country but is still hatching various conspiracies while sitting abroad."

He also asked the students to get prepared to protect the minorities.