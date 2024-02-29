Bangladesh
Thu Feb 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 06:47 AM

Try ex-education minister for ‘ruining Monipur school’

AL MP Kamal Mojumder tells JS
Thu Feb 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Bangladesh Parliament. Star file photo

Former State Minister for Industries and Awami League MP Kamal Ahmed Mojumder yesterday, in parliament, demanded a trial of former education minister for "destroying Monipur High School and College".

Kamal Mojumder, a lawmaker from Dhaka-15 constituency, alleged that under the patronage of the former minister, whom he didn't mention by name, Jamaat is now running the educational institution.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni held the portfolio of education minister in the last cabinet.

Mojumder highlighted a decline in its academic performance and criticised the appointment of an unfit head teacher allegedly affiliated with Jamaat.

Despite appeals to the Education Ministry, Mojumder claimed no action has been taken.

"I call upon the prime minister to save the school. I built this school step by step on the land allotted by you (PM)."

"I want her to face trial," he said referring to the former education minister.

