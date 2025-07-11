Trump tariffs: Businesses demand lobbyist for negotiations

Leaders of major business chambers and trade bodies yesterday expressed concern to the government about the 35 percent tariff levied on Bangladesh by the Trump administration as the new rate of duty will severely affect trade with the US.

Bangladesh exports nearly $10 billion worth of goods to the US, the country's single largest export destination. This will be badly impacted by the 35 percent tariff imposed by the Trump administration.

Subsequently, nearly 200 small and medium enterprises may be closed down and more than one lakh workers may lose their jobs.

Moreover, the American clothing retailers and brands are delaying placing work orders for the next season because of the delay in finalising the tariff by the Trump administration.

At least two months ago, garment exporters and business people from other sectors requested the government for appointing the lobbyist firms in the US for negotiating the tariff issue with the Trump administration, said Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, after a meeting with four advisers at the Rail Bhaban in Dhaka.

"But the government did not pay heed to the suggestion."

If there is no positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations, the government needs to appoint lobbyist firms to pursue the Trump administration for lowering the tariff for Bangladesh.

A Bangladeshi delegation led by Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin is still in negotiations with the United States Trade Representative in Washington, DC. The negotiations will continue today.

"The private sector should have been involved in the negotiation process as they are the biggest stakeholders," Khan added.

Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI), echoed the same.

Were the exporters and private sector entrepreneurs part of the process, they could have engaged the American clothing retailers and brands in the negotiation with the USTR, Parvez said.

Apart from the tariff issue, the issues of gas imports and the energy crisis in industrial units were discussed at the meeting, which was mainly convened on the reform initiative taken for the National Board of Revenue.

After the meeting, Power and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said he will hold a press conference on Sunday to brief about the government's actions to address the Trump tariffs, NBR reforms and other issues.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Industries Adilur Rahman Khan and Labour and Employment Ministry Adviser M Sakhawat Hussain were present at the meeting.

Among the businesses, Syed Nasim Manzur, president of Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh; AK Azad, chairman and managing director of Ha-Meem Group; Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals; Mahbubur Rahman, president of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh; Mir Nasir Hossain, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Simeen Rahman, vice-president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were also present.