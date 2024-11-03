Trump commented on Bangladesh to get votes: religious affairs adviser

Donald Trump's recent comments on Bangladesh was a way for him to get votes, said Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain today.

He also said that the comments are embarrassing for Bangladesh as the country recognises the political, cultural, religious and social rights of non-Muslim citizens.

He made the remarks following the inauguration of Sunnah Conference Bangladesh 2024, a two-day event organised by Daffodil Islamic Center at Daffodil International University.

"We do not agree with the complaints we are hearing from different places. We think Donald Trump made such comments about Bangladesh to get votes, as many people say a lot of things before polls," he said, adding that the state is committed to the safety of people from all faiths.

Terming the ones that desecrate places of worship "criminals", the adviser said, "They are not people of any religion. It is the government's responsibility to bring them to book."

"All citizens have civic, religious and constitutional rights. We provided maximum security to the Hindu community during the recent puja. Their other demands are also being considered by the government," he added.

Former US president Donald Trump, who is running for president once again, posted on X on Thursday to wish the Hindu community a happy Diwali. In his post, he condemned "violence against minorities in Bangladesh".