Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Trucker shot in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:00 AM

A truck driver was shot in Dhaka's Sabujbagh area yesterday.

Md Alam, 48, was admitted to DMCH with a bullet wound in the right leg.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Truck owner Golam Faruk said 7-8 men intercepted their vehicles by throwing stones at it, chased Alam down and started beating him. At one stage they shot him,he added. However, he said he couldn't identify the attackers and don't know the reason behind the attack. Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said Alam was out of danger.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

কাল থেকে সৌদি আরবে রোজা

রোববার সন্ধ্যায় সৌদি আরবে রমজান মাসের চাঁদ দেখা গেছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

রেড জোনে ৯ ব্যাংক

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification