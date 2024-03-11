Trucker shot in Dhaka

A truck driver was shot in Dhaka's Sabujbagh area yesterday.

Md Alam, 48, was admitted to DMCH with a bullet wound in the right leg.

Truck owner Golam Faruk said 7-8 men intercepted their vehicles by throwing stones at it, chased Alam down and started beating him. At one stage they shot him,he added. However, he said he couldn't identify the attackers and don't know the reason behind the attack. Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said Alam was out of danger.